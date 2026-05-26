Students of Ismayilli State Humanitarian and Technology College visit Baku Engineering University

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

The Baku Engineering University (BEU) hosted a meeting with students of Ismayilli State Humanitarian and Technology College.

The participants first watched a promotional video about the university.

Delivering the opening remarks, BEU Vice-Rector for Social Affairs and Public Relations Bayram Huseynzade emphasized the importance of cooperation between higher education institutions and secondary specialized education establishments. He noted that in the modern era, the preparation of competitive personnel in line with labour market demands necessitates the building of effective partnership relations between educational institutions. The vice-rector stated that BEU has identified the training of engineers and specialists in accordance with international standards as one of its priority directions, and drew attention to the consistent efforts being made at the university to ensure that students acquire practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge, as well as to foster innovative thinking and research competencies.

BEU Vice-Rector for International Relations Atraba Gul provided information on the university's international cooperation opportunities, emphasizing that the institution has established successful collaborative ties with prestigious higher education establishments in various countries around the world and is implementing significant projects in this direction. In recent years, the university's cooperation with leading universities of the People's Republic of China, particularly through dual degree programmes, has expanded. Within the framework of these programmes, BEU students have the opportunity to continue part of their studies in China, gain international experience, and obtain two diplomas. The vice-rector added that these programmes make a significant contribution to shaping students into competitive specialists in the global labour market.

Kamala Suleymanli, Director of the Ismayilli State Humanitarian and Technology College Public Legal Entity, provided information about the educational institution she heads. She stated that expanding cooperation with BEU in the fields where specialist training is carried out at the college could make a significant contribution both to strengthening students' professional preparation and to the application of innovative approaches in the educational process. She noted that it would be expedient for the cooperation to encompass such areas as the organisation of experience exchange among teaching staff, the implementation of professional development programmes, and other related directions.

Subsequently, Nizami Ahmadov, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Construction, and Asif Guliyev, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at BEU, delivered remarks. The speeches provided detailed information on the specialisations taught at the faculties, the modern teaching approaches being implemented, and the practical training opportunities available.

The event continued with a dance performance by BEU students.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the students familiarised themselves with BEU's campus, classrooms, laboratories, and social infrastructure.