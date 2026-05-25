Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to New York
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
On May 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed on a working visit to New York City, United States.
During the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to participate in and deliver a speech at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the topic “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System,” as well as hold meetings with senior officials.
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