Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to New York

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

On May 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed on a working visit to New York City, United States.

During the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to participate in and deliver a speech at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the topic “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System,” as well as hold meetings with senior officials.