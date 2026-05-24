Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Garabagh horses and Azerbaijani national music received with great interest in Europe

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Social Rehabilitation Center

Trump says Iran talks ‘constructive’ but blockade will remain until final deal is reached

Qarabağ FK signs Gambian striker