Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Central African Republic this September

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“In recent years, Azerbaijan has significantly broadened its cooperation with Africa. Political dialogue has intensified, diplomatic ties have expanded, and cooperation across diverse sectors has entered a qualitatively new phase. Since last year alone, 12 rounds of political consultations have been held with African nations,” said Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev in his remarks at an international conference marking “Africa Day” in Baku.

He highlighted that Azerbaijan currently has diplomatic relations with all African countries, with the exception of the Central African Republic. Diplomatic relations with that country are expected to be established in September this year.