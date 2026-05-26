Azerbaijan’s Coordination Council convenes in United Kingdom, honors diaspora activists

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the United Kingdom, Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijan’s Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora met with the Azerbaijani community living in the country and participated in a meeting of the Coordination Council.

During the meeting, Fuad Muradov highlighted the country's diaspora policy.

Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, hailed the activity of diaspora organizations operating in this country and the progress they have made to protect Azerbaijan’s national interests.

A meeting then was followed by a meeting of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the United Kingdom.

The event was co-organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the United Kingdom and the British Azerbaijani Association.