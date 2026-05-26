Baku-hosted international conference highlights “ASAN Khidmet” and Africa partnership

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

An international conference marking Africa Day was held in Baku, co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Baku State University, and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization.

The event dedicated to the anniversary of the establishment of the African Union provided an important platform for discussing the current state and prospects of political, economic, humanitarian, and institutional cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries.

The inauguration ceremony highlighted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and African countries, the expansion of cooperation, and the prospects for strategic partnership.

At the event, Mammadali Khudaverdiyev, Head of the International Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered a presentation highlighting the innovative work of “ASAN Khidmet” and cooperation initiatives in Africa. He noted that service centers based on the “ASAN Khidmet” model are currently operational in Ethiopia and Uganda.

The presentation highlighted that cooperation has been established with more than 35 countries across four continents in sharing the “ASAN Khidmet” experience. It was further underlined that the international achievements of “ASAN Khidmet,” including enhanced public service delivery, ensured citizen satisfaction, and a sustainable governance model, may represent a valuable example of partnership for African countries.

The event then featured panel discussions on Azerbaijan–Africa Relations: Current Dynamics and Strategic Potential and Agenda 2063 and Africa’s role in the evolving system of international relations.