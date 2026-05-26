Official banquet marking Azerbaijan`s Independence Day held in Jakarta

Beijing, May 26, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia organized an official banquet marking May 28 – Azerbaijan`s Independence Day in Jakarta.

The event brought together Fadli Zon, Indonesian Minister of Culture; Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, Speaker of the House of Regional Representatives; Chem Widhya, Secretary General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA); Mayor of Sukabumi Ayep Zaki; representatives of government institutions, heads of diplomatic missions, public and political figures, businessmen and media representatives.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Indonesia Ramil Rzayev noted that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was established in 1918 as the first democratic republic in the Muslim East. He emphasized that despite its brief period of existence, it played a foundational role in shaping the traditions of democratic statehood.

The Ambassador underlined that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia are built upon solid principles of mutual respect and friendship. He highlighted the significant untapped potential for expanding political dialogue, economic cooperation, trade relations, investment opportunities, and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

Indonesian Minister of Manpower Yassierli stressed that his country attaches deep importance to developing strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan. Expressing his firm confidence in the future expansion of bilateral ties, Minister Yassierli emphasized that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia are deeply rooted in mutual respect and trust.

The official reception concluded with the screening of promotional videos showcasing Azerbaijan's cultural landscape, as well as a dedicated video presentation on the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).