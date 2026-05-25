Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan initiated the first phase of the relocation process to Boyuk Galaderesi village in the Shusha district on May 25.

During this phase, 14 families, comprising 64 individuals, were resettled in Boyuk Galaderesi village as part of the ongoing “Great Return” Program.

Families resettled in Shusha were officially presented with the keys to their new homes by the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).