Some missiles fired at Kyiv fell near Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine

Kyiv, May 24, AZERTAC

As a result of the Russian army’s massive missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, significant damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure, with widespread destruction reported.

According to AZERTAC’s special correspondent, some of the missiles targeted the Shevchenko district, where the Embassy of Azerbaijan is located. Several missiles fell approximately 300 meters from the embassy building. As a result of the air strikes, windows of the embassy were shattered.

The strikes near the embassy completely destroyed the Lukyanovka market and the Kvadrat shopping center by fire. Damage was also reported to several residential buildings.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least two people were killed and more than 40 others were injured in the air strikes. Twenty-eight of the injured were hospitalized, with three reported to be in serious condition.

The number of fatalities and injured may increase following the clearing of the rubble.

Emil Huseynli