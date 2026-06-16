Baku hosts presentation of book highlighting hate speech and falsification of historical facts in Armenian secondary schools

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

A presentation of a book titled “Hate Speech and Falsification of Historical Facts in Armenian Secondary Schools,” compiled by Azerbaijan’s Center for Strategic Communications, was held in Baku.

The event brought together representatives of state institutions, researchers, experts, and representatives of the public and media.

The book examines examples of hate speech identified in Armenian secondary school textbooks, distortions of historical events, as well as their impact on regional peace and mutual trust.

In his remarks, Ali Abdullayev, Deputy Chairman of the Center for Strategic Communications and project manager, said the book aims to identify instances of hate speech, the portrayal of ethnic and national groups, possible distortions of historical facts, and the formation of stereotypes in the mentioned materials.

According to him, the research was conducted based on materials collected from educational institutions operating in Garabagh.

“Textbooks, posters, methodological, and archival materials were collected and systematically analyzed. According to the findings, some of the analyzed materials contain elements aimed at creating an ‘enemy image,’ intensifying ethnic confrontation, and presenting historical events for political purposes. During the study, nearly 3,000 cases were identified across more than 1,000 materials,” Abdullayev added.

Other speakers included Jabir Bahramov, Head of the Western Azerbaijan History Department at the Institute of History and Ethnology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS); Rizvan Nabiyev, Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis; Ramil Isgandarli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum; and Fuad Abdullayev, representative of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

The event concluded with an exhibition showcasing samples of hate speech and historical distortions found in the Armenian textbooks.