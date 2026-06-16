EMRA shares Türkiye’s energy sector digitalization experience with AERA specialists

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

An online meeting on the digitalization of the energy sector was held between specialists from the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) as part of the 2025–2026 Inter-Forum Action Plan of the “Regulations” Working Group under the Azerbaijan–Türkiye IV Energy Forum.

During the meeting, co-chairs of the working group from AERA and EMRA, Elmar Gulaliyev and Mustafa Yavuzdemir, welcomed participants and emphasized the importance of the meeting’s agenda.

Following this, EMRA specialist Zühre Aydın delivered a presentation on the modernization of the energy sector, digital transformation, and the adoption of innovative management mechanisms.

In her presentation, Aydın also highlighted Türkiye’s experience in energy market digitalization, new business models, the role of regulators, and AI-based services.

The meeting concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session.