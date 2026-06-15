Foreign Ministry of Northern Cyprus: We commemorate with deep respect National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev
Ankara, June 15, AZERTAC
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of June 15 - Azerbaijan's Salvation Day.
“We extend our sincerest congratulations to our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, and commemorate with respect National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev,” the ministry said in a congratulatory post on its social media accounts.
Ramin Abdullayev
Special correspondent
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