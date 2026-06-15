Text of Iran deal to be released 'sometime after Friday': Trump

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the text of the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran will be released "sometime after Friday," according to Anadolu Agency.

"I think pretty soon. I would say, I mean, I want it to be released, because it's a very powerful document," Trump said during a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France.

"It's a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So, probably pretty soon. I would say sometime after Friday."

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will be "completely opened" on Friday.

The G7 brings together seven of the world’s most advanced economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US -- with the EU also being a member.

It serves as the primary platform for members to discuss and coordinate responses to major global economic, financial and geopolitical challenges.