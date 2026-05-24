1 dead, 24 injured in large-scale Russian ballistic missile, drone attack in Ukraine, says Kyiv's mayor

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Explosions rang out in Kyiv after US and Ukrainian officials warned on Saturday that Russia could be preparing a missile strike that ultimately left at least one person dead and 24 injured, the Kyiv Independent reported.

At least 13 people have been taken to the hospital, with three in severe condition.

The alert came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered retaliation for a deadly Ukrainian attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person was killed and more than 20 were injured overnight, as strikes hit several parts of the capital, including residential buildings, a student dormitory, a car service center and a shopping mall.

"The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 24, including a 15-year-old boy,” Klitschko wrote Sunday on Telegram, adding that three were in a serious condition.

Ukraine’s Air Force warned late Saturday that a medium-range ballistic missile, known as Oreshnik, may have been launched.

Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv’s military administrator, said the city was facing a “massive ballistic attack” and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence from Ukrainian, US and European sources indicated Russia could be preparing to use Oreshnik missiles. He said the information was being verified and urged international pressure on Moscow before further escalation occurs.

Russian authorities have yet to comment.