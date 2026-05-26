29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys

Khojaly, May 26, AZERTAC

On May 26, a total of nine families, comprising 29 individuals, were resettled across five villages of the Khojaly district and received the keys to their new homes.

As part of this phase, two families comprising nine people were relocated to Khanabad village, two families including four individuals were transferred to Badara village, one individual was resettled to Ballija village, one family comprising three individuals was moved to Ballija village, and three families including 12 people were resettled to Khanyurdu village of the district.