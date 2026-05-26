Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Aghdam, May 26, AZERTAC

As part of Azerbaijan’s Great Return program, 110 families, totaling 417 individuals, were resettled in Aghdam city and received keys to their newly restored homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, alongside representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other officials.