Norwegian media outlets cover Azerbaijan’s Independence day celebrations in Oslo

Stockholm, May 28, AZERTAC

The Norwegian publication Utrop has featured an article dedicated to the celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day in Oslo.

The article notes that the event, commemorating May 28, brought together diplomats, representatives of Norway’s cultural and business sectors, academic circles, and members of Oslo's international community. The evening was dedicated to music, cultural exchange, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between Norway and Azerbaijan.

The publication highlights that more than 270 guests attended a concert program featuring a jazz quartet led by renowned Azerbaijani musicians Tural Rafael and Alafsar Rahimov. The guests were introduced to contemporary Azerbaijani jazz, which seamlessly blends elements of national heritage, traditional mugham, and international jazz traditions.

According to the publication, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Norway Zaur Ahmadov emphasized the role of culture as a bridge between nations and noted the steady development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, energy, education, and international engagement.

The article also highlights the participation of the CAN organization, whose representatives noted the vital importance of such initiatives for consolidating Azerbaijani-Norwegian ties. The head of the organization, Shervin Najafpur, described the evening as "magical," emphasizing that it was particularly meaningful to introduce Norwegian friends and colleagues to the rich and sophisticated jazz culture of Azerbaijan.

Nargiz Jafarli