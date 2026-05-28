Reception held in Paris to mark Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Parıs, May 28, AZERTAC

A reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day was held in Paris, organized jointly by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France, its Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and the Office of the Military Attaché.

The event brought together French government officials, members of parliament, diplomats, business leaders, representatives of public organizations, and members of the Azerbaijani community in France. Director-General of UNESCO Khaled El-Enany was also among the attendees.

The reception opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and France, followed by speeches from Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, and military attaché Javid Abdullayev.

Speakers highlighted the historical importance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as the first secular and parliamentary democratic republic in the Muslim East and Turkic world. They noted that the republic introduced progressive reforms, including women’s voting rights, and laid the foundations of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

The speeches also focused on Azerbaijan’s post-independence development under Heydar Aliyev and the country’s current policies under President Ilham Aliyev.

Participants were informed about Azerbaijan’s military history and the role of the armed forces in ensuring national security and restoring the country’s territorial integrity in 2020. Speakers also emphasized Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote regional peace, cooperation and Europe’s energy security.