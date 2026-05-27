Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

The Azerbaijani side expressed gratitude to China for organizing the UN Security Council open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening a UN-Centered International System." The particular significance of this initiative was emphasized against the backdrop of current global challenges.

Expressing satisfaction with the dynamic trajectory of bilateral relations, the ministers noted that the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust have elevated the partnership to an entirely new stage of development. In this context, they emphasized that the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations in 2025 has played an instrumental role in further consolidating ties.

The sides highlighted that the strategic agreements reached and documents signed during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to China in 2025 have opened exceptional horizons for expanding multi-vector cooperation. At the same time, they noted that the upcoming 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China in 2027 will provide further momentum to the bilateral agenda.

During the meeting, the ministers highly appraised the vast potential for expanding cooperation across trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy security, green energy, industrial collaboration, digital innovations, agriculture, science, education, and the humanitarian sphere. They emphasized that the operations of manufacturing enterprises with Chinese investments in Azerbaijan contribute significantly to economic cooperation. The sides underscored the strategic importance of joint projects implemented within the development of the Middle Corridor - the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). They also noted that the mutual visa-exempt regime has positively boosted people-to-people contacts.

The importance of continuous mutual support and coordination within international and regional organizations was reaffirmed. The ministers exchanged views on prospects for joint activity within the UN, CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia), the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms.

The Azerbaijani side expressed satisfaction with the active participation of the Chinese delegation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku earlier this May, noting that it made an important contribution to advancing multilateral urban cooperation.

Underscoring the importance of strengthening ties between their peoples, the sides noted the special role that expanding student exchanges, cultural programs, tourism, and youth interactions play in fostering a long-term partnership.

Additionally, regional security issues were reviewed. Minister Wang Yi expressed sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for the vital logistics and security assistance provided during the emergency overland evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran.