Azerbaijan Army holds events on Eid al-Adha and Independence Day

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

Events marking Eid al-Adha and May 28 – Independence Day were held across the Azerbaijan Army in the branches of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and special educational institutions, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The events commenced with a one-minute silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

The congratulatory messages of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on the occasion of the holidays were conveyed to the personnel.

Speakers highlighted the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on May 28, 1918, which proclaimed Azerbaijan’s independence, the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, and the Azerbaijani people’s struggle on the path toward independence.

During the events, particular emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan being a humane and tolerant state that highly values and respects Islamic, universal, national, and moral-spiritual values.

Subsequently, socio-political training sessions, roundtable discussions, and conferences were organized in military units, while videos and documentary films were screened. Sacrificial offerings were made with the participation of servicemen, and festive tables were arranged.

In accordance with the instructions of the Minister of Defense, visits were paid to the graves of martyrs in Baku and other regions of the republic on the occasion of the holidays. Family members of martyrs and servicemen who lost their health during military operations were also visited, holiday gifts were presented to them, and congratulations on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were conveyed.

At military units, literary and artistic compositions prepared by the creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, along with various patriotic musical performances, were presented.