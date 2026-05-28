Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
From the first republic of the Muslim East to powerful Azerbaijan
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on social media accounts on the occasion of Independence Day
Secretary of State: U.S. applauds Azerbaijan’s commitment to durable peace in the South Caucasus
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan
Turkish Foreign Ministry: We heartily share the pride and joy of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters
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Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil sells for $102
- [11:26]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Madrid
- 27.05.2026 [22:31]
Top stories update
- 27.05.2026 [20:00]
From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
- 27.05.2026 [19:01]
Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna
- 27.05.2026 [16:59]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow
- 27.05.2026 [16:40]
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Potential Promoted in China
- 27.05.2026 [15:41]
From Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India
- 27.05.2026 [14:51]
From Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic
- 27.05.2026 [14:36]
From Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic
- 27.05.2026 [14:01]
Top stories update
- 27.05.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres
- 27.05.2026 [09:56]
Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security
- 27.05.2026 [09:33]
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Cuban counterpart
- 27.05.2026 [08:42]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha
- 27.05.2026 [08:35]
Master class held at Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center
- 27.05.2026 [08:32]
Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
- 26.05.2026 [22:25]
Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran
- 26.05.2026 [21:06]
Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens
- 26.05.2026 [20:56]
German dependence on China increases for key goods like solar panels
- 26.05.2026 [20:08]
Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag
- 26.05.2026 [20:08]
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk
- 26.05.2026 [20:04]
Top stories update
- 26.05.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector
- 26.05.2026 [19:56]
From Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria
- 26.05.2026 [19:55]
From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria
- 26.05.2026 [19:54]
From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia
- 26.05.2026 [19:53]
From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
- 26.05.2026 [19:52]
From Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation
- 26.05.2026 [19:23]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 26.05.2026 [19:22]
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran
- 26.05.2026 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam
- 26.05.2026 [19:13]
Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals
- 26.05.2026 [18:37]
From Felipe VI, King of Spain
- 26.05.2026 [18:35]
Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda
- 26.05.2026 [18:15]
From Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic
- 26.05.2026 [18:13]
From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia
- 26.05.2026 [18:03]
From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
- 26.05.2026 [18:00]
From Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel
- 26.05.2026 [17:48]
Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Minsk
- 26.05.2026 [17:38]
® ABB Bank has launched its third bond issuance!
- 26.05.2026 [17:35]
Tajik President unveils a series of international water initiatives
- 26.05.2026 [17:27]