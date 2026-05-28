Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

From the first republic of the Muslim East to powerful Azerbaijan

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on social media accounts on the occasion of Independence Day

Secretary of State: U.S. applauds Azerbaijan’s commitment to durable peace in the South Caucasus

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We heartily share the pride and joy of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters