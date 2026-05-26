The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

In celebration of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day on May 28, Niagara Falls — one of the world’s largest waterfalls located between the United States and Canada – was

illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani national flag.

The visual tribute, featuring Niagara Falls lit in blue, red, and green, was organized jointly by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “Vatan” Azerbaijani Arts and Culture Center operating in Canada.

Azerbaijanis residing in Canada watched the ceremony with great joy and enthusiasm, waving national flags. They danced to traditional Azerbaijani music and shared the celebration with visitors, many of whom took photographs against the picturesque backdrop of the waterfall.

The event attracted considerable attention from local residents and tourists. Information about Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was shared with those interested in the initiative.

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