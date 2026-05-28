Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaims May 28 as Azerbaijan Independence Day in Washington, D.C.

Washington, May 28, AZERTAC

The Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, has officially proclaimed May 28, 2026, as Azerbaijan Independence Day in Washington, D.C. Signed in connection with the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the official proclamation reads as follows:

“AZERBAIJAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

MAY 28, 2026

WHEREAS, on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence and established the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular democratic parliamentary republic in the Muslim world; and

WHEREAS, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic implemented visionary administrative reforms, enshrining full civil and political rights for all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religion, social status, or gender; and

WHEREAS, this year commemorates the 35th anniversary of the 1991 restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence from the Soviet Union; and

WHEREAS, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Washington, DC and the city’s vibrant Azerbaijani community are an integral part of the cultural, educational, and economic fabric of our city; and

WHEREAS, we join the estimated 50 million Azerbaijanis worldwide in celebrating their culture, rich history, and their unwavering commitment to equality and full democracy:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, THE MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, DC, do hereby proclaim May 28, 2026, as “AZERBAIJAN INDEPENDENCE DAY” in Washington, DC.”

Malahat Najafova