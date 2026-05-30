Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked at UN Headquarters

Washington, May 30, AZERTAC

A reception marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at United Nations Headquarters in New York on May 28.

The event was attended by Courtenay Rattray, Chef de Cabinet to the United Nations Secretary-General, who delivered remarks on the occasion. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan and emphasized that Azerbaijan’s identity has been shaped at the crossroads of continents and civilizations — where ideas, cultures and traditions have flowed and intertwined over centuries.

Permanent Representatives, diplomats, and other senior UN officials also joined the celebration.

Addressing the guests, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Tofig Musayev highlighted the enduring legacy of the ADR and underscored Azerbaijan’s active contributions across the key pillars of the United Nations — from advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting human rights to supporting international peace and security.

Guests also enjoyed Azerbaijani national cuisine and a musical performance.

Malahat Najafova