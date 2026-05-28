Ukraine's Vice Speaker: This summer Baku will welcome 120 more Ukrainian children

“A few days ago, we all witnessed the horrific shelling of Kyiv. The Azerbaijani Embassy was also damaged. Rockets landed near the building, and the blast wave shattered the windows. This is not the first such incident. A similar event occurred in November last year,” said Olena Kondratyuk, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"However, all embassy staff, including the Ambassador himself, remained in Kyiv and continued their work. This signifies trust in and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the war period, Azerbaijan is participating in the restoration of Irpin. Azerbaijan has provided 11 energy assistance packages to save Ukraine from the energy crisis and supported rehabilitation and recreation programs for 600 Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan. This summer, Baku is expected to welcome 120 more Ukrainian children. I thank the state of Azerbaijan for all this support," the Vice Speaker emphasized.