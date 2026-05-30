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Official reception celebrating Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day held in Washington

Washington, May 30, AZERTAC

An official reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day was held in Washington, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States.

The event was attended by senior U.S. officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, more than 100 military attachés, members of the public, and representatives of the Azerbaijani community. At the beginning of the event, the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States were performed by the “Seven Beauties” music group.

In his speech, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, noted that this year’s Independence Day coincides with the eve of the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence, giving the occasion special significance. The ambassador emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States have officially been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership. Recalling President Ilham Aliyev’s two visits to Washington over the past year, he stated that bilateral relations have entered a new stage following Donald Trump’s re-election as President of the United States. He expressed confidence that the multifaceted relationship between the two countries would continue to develop further in the future.

Addressing the event, Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, congratulated the people and government of Azerbaijan on Independence Day. She highlighted that this year’s celebration coincides with a historic period in U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. According to her, ties between the two countries have developed significantly since last year. Coulter noted that the signing of the strategic partnership document during Vice President Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan provided strong momentum for further strengthening relations and elevating them to an unprecedented level. She announced that the first U.S.-Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue will be held in Baku next week, describing it as an important milestone in implementing the shared vision outlined in the Charter on Strategic Partnership. The State Department representative also stated that the United States highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s efforts to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Lieutenant Commander Kamran Tahirbeyli, Acting Defense, Military, Naval & Air Attaché, stated that Azerbaijan highly values its partnership with the United States and that, over the years, bilateral relations have evolved into strong strategic cooperation in the fields of defense, security, and regional stability. Touching upon various aspects of bilateral ties, he particularly highlighted the ongoing partnership between the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and the Oklahoma National Guard. Lieutenant Commander Tahirbeyli noted that this cooperation is based on joint training, mutual trust, and friendly relations. According to him, through joint activities, the two countries contribute to strengthening security, promoting stability, and expanding cooperation based on mutual interests. Kamran Tahirbeyli also expressed gratitude to the United States for its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Malahat Najafova
Special correspondent

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