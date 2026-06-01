Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan enhance cooperation in oil and petrochemical trading

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the ongoing development of energy cooperation. They also praised the positive dynamics in the supply of oil and petrochemical products, also discussing opportunities for expanding cooperation in the trade of these products. The sides reviewed the implementation of the Ustyurt geological exploration project.

The parties exchanged views on the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project and its future development prospects.