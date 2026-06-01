SOCAR: Decarbonization is not yet utterly fulfilled

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

“We continue our work by making significant changes for energy efficiency, by upgrading equipment and engines,” said Hikmat Abdullayev, SOCAR Deputy Vice President, during a panel discussion on "Emissions Abatement in Upstream Operations: Practical Pathways -Methane reduction, electrification and operational efficiencies with immediate impact" held on the sidelines of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil and Gas.

According to him, the measures taken had reduced methane emissions by 65 per cent.

“We are currently working on ensuring energy efficiency and schedule to turn into a large energy company in 10 years. Full decarbonization is not yet possible, it is a very difficult task. However, to overcome this, we are trying to further reduce methane emissions," the Deputy Vice President emphasized.