® Azercell Volunteers implemented social Initiative on International Children's Day

Volunteers organized an educational and entertaining program for children to mark the occasion

On June 1, International Children's Day, “Azercell Volunteers” organized an educational and entertaining program for children residing at Children’s Home No. 1, a social service institution operating under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support children's development and well-being, the Azercell Volunteers’ team organized an educational program focused on safety awareness and responsible behavior. Alongside creating a memorable holiday experience, the initiative aimed to equip children with practical knowledge and skills that can help them navigate everyday situations safely.

As part of the program, children aged 9 to 15 took part in an interactive training session on the fundamentals of civil defense and personal safety. During the session, participants learned about potential risks they may encounter in daily life and received practical guidance on how to respond effectively in emergency situations and follow essential safety measures.

One of the highlights of the program was the "Safety as Seen by Children" drawing competition, which encouraged participants to express their understanding of safety through art. Combining learning with creativity, the activity helped reinforce key messages and contributed to a more engaging educational experience.

At the conclusion of the program, all participants received commemorative gifts in celebration of International Children's Day.

The “Azercell Volunteers” initiative has been active since 2001, implementing projects that support socially vulnerable groups and contribute to the development of children and young people through educational, social, and community-focused programs.