Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

On June 1, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev met with an Iranian delegation led by Qasem Rezaei, Deputy Commander of Law Enforcement Forces (LEF), at the Astara state border checkpoint.

The sides discussed the current situation on the Azerbaijan-Iran state border and at the border checkpoints, measures to ensure border security, the state border protection in the liberated section of the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, as well as the efforts to establish new transport and communication links between the East Zangezur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

They also hailed the development of cooperation between the border protection agencies of the two countries, stressing the importance of further strengthening interaction in the fight against smuggling, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances across the state border, as well as other manifestations of cross-border crime.

During the meeting, held in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual trust and understanding, the parties noted that holding such meetings contribute significantly to advancing relations and enhancing interaction between the border protection agencies.