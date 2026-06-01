Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament embarks on working visit to Serbia
Baku, June 1, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova left for a working visit to the Republic of Serbia to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians 2026.
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