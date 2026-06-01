Kyrgyzstani children make up 37% of population

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Kyrgyzstan has a young population: more than a third (37 percent) of the total are children aged 0-17, Kabar reported citing the National Statistics Committee.

According to the agency, at the beginning of 2026, the child population was 2,730,000, of which 1,403,000 (51%) were boys and 1,327,000 (49%) were girls. Compared to the beginning of 2025, the child population has increased by 15,000, or 0.6%.

More than a third (37%) of children lived in urban areas, and almost two-thirds (63%) lived in rural areas.

The highest proportion of children aged 0-17 years was observed in the Batken, Jalal-Abad, Osh, Talas, and Naryn regions (38-43% of the total population), while the lowest was in Bishkek (24%).

Of the total child population at the beginning of this year:

38% were children under 7 years of age (1,045,000),

46% were aged 7-14 years (1,258,000),

16% were adolescents aged 15-17 years (427,000).

It is specified that in 2025, more than 140,000 children were born in the country, of which almost 72,000 were boys and more than 68,000 were girls.

Traditionally, the largest number of babies are born to women aged 20-29 (55% of children born in 2025).

At the end of 2025, there were more than 2,000 preschool educational institutions in the republic, with a total enrollment of over 276,000 children.

At the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic year, there were 2,400 daytime secondary general education institutions in the republic, with an enrollment of 1.6 million children.