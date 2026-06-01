Israel sees 0.8% decrease in revenue for all sectors of the economy

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported that there was a decrease in revenue for all sectors of the economy by 0.8% on an annual basis, after an increase of 6.7%, according to TPS-IL. This is based on the data collected on revenue indices for all sectors of the economy according to VAT data for the months January – March 2026 compared to October – December 2025 (trend data).

Also, there was a decrease in revenue from the mining and quarrying industry sectors of 0.2% on an annual basis, after an increase of 13.2%, an increase in revenue from the wholesale and retail trade sectors of 1.0% on an annual basis, following an increase of 7.2% and an increase in revenue for all high-tech industries of 2.8% on an annual basis, following an increase of 15.2%.

High-tech revenue in industrial sectors declines by 1.6% annually, after an increase of 38.8%, and there was an increase in high-tech revenue in the service industries of 1.2% on an annual basis, following an increase of 2.0%.