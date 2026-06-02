Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

To His Excellency Mr. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic

Baku hosts First Meeting of Energy Ministers of D-8 Member States

Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss implementation of TRIPP project

Contracts worth nearly 8 billion dollars signed as part of Baku Energy Week

Azerbaijan, US review prospects for cooperation in digitalization and transportation