Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, June 2, AZERTAC
To His Excellency Mr. Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic
Baku hosts First Meeting of Energy Ministers of D-8 Member States
Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss implementation of TRIPP project
Contracts worth nearly 8 billion dollars signed as part of Baku Energy Week
Azerbaijan, US review prospects for cooperation in digitalization and transportation
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Top stories update
- [12:00]
SOCAR represented with its own stand at 31st Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition
- 01.06.2026 [23:50]
Festive event on International Children's Day held at Baku Zoo
- 01.06.2026 [21:33]
Azerbaijan to host next International Astronomical Silk Road Conference
- 01.06.2026 [20:30]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan enhance cooperation in oil and petrochemical trading
- 01.06.2026 [20:13]
Top stories update
- 01.06.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan-Egypt energy partnership elevated to new level
- 01.06.2026 [19:59]
From Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- 01.06.2026 [19:54]
From Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia
- 01.06.2026 [19:52]
From Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland
- 01.06.2026 [19:51]
SOCAR: Decarbonization is not yet utterly fulfilled
- 01.06.2026 [19:23]
ACG celebrates first non-associated gas
- 01.06.2026 [19:03]
SOCAR, TotalEnergies and XRG enhance cooperation
- 01.06.2026 [18:42]
Huge blast kills dozens in rebel-held village in Myanmar
- 01.06.2026 [18:36]
Azerbaijani beach wrestlers win 2 medals in World Series
- 01.06.2026 [18:27]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament embarks on working visit to Serbia
- 01.06.2026 [18:25]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border
- 01.06.2026 [18:19]
31st Baku Energy Week
- 01.06.2026 [18:16]
From Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General
- 01.06.2026 [18:12]
Azerbaijani, Kenyan Supreme Courts sign Memorandum of Cooperation
- 01.06.2026 [17:56]
From Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro
- 01.06.2026 [17:14]
From Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia
- 01.06.2026 [17:13]
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore prospects for energy partnership
- 01.06.2026 [16:58]
Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Geneva
- 01.06.2026 [16:38]
Bulgaria records lowest unemployment rate in EU in April 2026
- 01.06.2026 [16:30]
Baku to host international conference on Amritsar events
- 01.06.2026 [15:58]
Davide Ancelotti appointed head coach of Lille
- 01.06.2026 [15:29]
Baku Energy Forum kicks off
- 01.06.2026 [15:28]
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan
- 01.06.2026 [15:08]
Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers explore new avenues for cooperation
- 01.06.2026 [15:07]
ANAMA: 284 mines and 1537 UXOs neutralized over month
- 01.06.2026 [14:54]
Bulgarian Crafts Show: A highlight of rose festival in Kazanlak
- 01.06.2026 [14:19]
From Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini
- 01.06.2026 [13:49]
From Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania
- 01.06.2026 [13:47]
China expands curbs on foreign deals, tech transfer after Meta-Manus block
- 01.06.2026 [13:44]
To the participants of Baku Energy Week
- 01.06.2026 [13:25]
Five killed in Papua explosion linked to suspected World War II bomb
- 01.06.2026 [12:31]
Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister visits Georgia
- 01.06.2026 [12:29]
Tongji University unveils cutting-edge chip for intelligent equipment
- 01.06.2026 [12:25]
Japan stations, facilities using AI system to prevent suicide by jumping
- 01.06.2026 [12:06]
From Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore
- 01.06.2026 [12:01]
Top stories update
- 01.06.2026 [12:00]
From António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
- 01.06.2026 [11:59]
US escorts about 70 ships through Strait of Hormuz in May — media
- 01.06.2026 [11:46]
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov embarks on visit to Georgia
- 01.06.2026 [11:41]
Cancer trial shows promising results for treatment-resistant tumors
- 01.06.2026 [11:37]
Oil prices rise in world markets
- 01.06.2026 [11:36]
Gold prices fall, silver rises on global markets
- 01.06.2026 [11:34]