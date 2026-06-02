Baku hosts First Meeting of Energy Ministers of D-8 Member States

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The First Meeting of the Energy Ministers of D-8 Member States was held as part of Baku Energy Week.

Speaking at the meeting on enhancing cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector, energy transition, and energy connectivity, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 is a logical continuation of the multifaceted foreign policy course set by President Ilham Aliyev and the country's successful energy diplomacy.

The minister noted that volatility in global energy markets, geopolitical tensions, the energy transition, and the acceleration of electrification have made diversification in energy policy a strategic necessity. In this context, energy cooperation within the D-8 framework creates opportunities to strengthen Azerbaijan’s energy partnerships not only with Europe but also across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently pursues a balanced approach between energy security and the energy transition while developing regional energy corridors spanning oil and gas, electricity, and green energy. Touching upon the prospects for energy cooperation with D-8 member states, the minister highlighted ongoing and planned projects with Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Nigeria. Oil and gas trade, LNG supplies, electricity exchange, renewable energy, energy infrastructure, and investment were identified as promising areas of cooperation.

Parviz Shahbazov stated that the D-8 platform, which brings together countries sharing common religious and cultural values across three continents, provides opportunities to expand cooperation in energy security, energy transition, and energy connectivity. He noted that the Baku Declaration outlines the future framework for this cooperation by defining key priorities, including clean energy, energy connectivity, efficient hydrocarbon management, the strengthening of the investment climate, and technological development.

The minister added that the establishment of the D-8 Energy and Climate Center will serve as an important institutional step toward ensuring the practical implementation of this cooperation.

During the meeting, the Baku Declaration on Energy Cooperation was adopted, and the Charter of the D-8 Energy and Climate Center was presented for the first time.

In addition to D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood, representatives from Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, and Malaysia participated in the meeting.