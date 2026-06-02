Euro area inflation climbs to 3.2% in May, Bulgaria among highest at 6.3%

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 3.2% in May, the highest level since September 2023, Eurostat's preliminary data showed on Tuesday. Consumer prices in Bulgaria rose by 6.3% year-on-year under the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), marking the country's fastest inflation rate since September 2023. HICP measures price changes of various consumer goods and services over time (inflation), according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Consumer prices in euro area countries rose by 3% in April, while on a monthly basis inflation in the currency bloc stood at 0.1% in May.

In Bulgaria, consumer prices increased by 6.3% in May under the HICP, Eurostat data show, with monthly inflation at 0.3%. This places Bulgaria among the euro area countries with the highest annual inflation in May, alongside Lithuania (5.1%) and Greece (5%).

In April, annual inflation in Bulgaria rose sharply to 6%, while monthly inflation reached 1.8%.

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Monday that Bulgaria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7% year-on-year in May, and by 0.2% compared with the previous month.