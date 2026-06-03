Minister of Energy discusses cooperation with Deputy Ministers of Venezuela and Iran

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Cindy Rondón, Venezuela's Vice Minister of Gas at the Ministry of People's Power for Hydrocarbons, and Saeed Tavakoli, Iran's Deputy Minister of Petroleum & CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company.

During the meeting with Deputy Minister Rondón, the parties emphasized the importance of international forums and OPEC+ cooperation in developing energy ties between Azerbaijan and Venezuela. Recognizing the projected increase in global energy demand over the coming decades, they highlighted the vital need for collaboration among energy-producing nations and explored specific opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The Venezuelan delegation outlined their country's vast oil and gas reserves, noting potential opportunities to develop new fields, expand offshore projects, and partner with international energy companies. In turn, Azerbaijan shared its extensive experience in the hydrocarbons sector. Both sides reviewed potential avenues for collaboration between their respective state energy companies, including specialist training, inter-university exchanges, and human resource development.

During a separate meeting with Deputy Minister Tavakoli, discussions focused on the oil, gas, and electricity dimensions of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran. The officials reviewed the execution of joint projects and discussed the further development of energy ties within the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation framework.