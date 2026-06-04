Sofia hosts its first climate festival - Heat Fest 2026

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

From June 4 to June 6, the first edition of Sofia's climate festival, Heat Fest 2026, will transform Banski Square in front of the Regional History Museum into an open space for ideas, urban solutions, activities for people of all ages, culture and science, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the Sofia Municipality on Thursday. Organized by the Sofia Development Association and Sofia Municipality, hosted by Oborishte District, the event will bring together over 35 organizations and will focus on topics related to urban climate adaptation - Sofia's waters, green infrastructure and sustainable decisions for a cooler urban environment.

A special guest of the festival will be European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy Jessica Roswall.

The official opening is scheduled for Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at Banski Square, featuring a performance by the National Guards Representative Brass Band. The festival will be opened by the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Vassil Terziev, representatives of the Bulgarian Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, and Gustav Csomor from the Monitoring Committee of the Interreg Danube Region Programme.

During the festival's three-day programme, visitors will be able to enjoy the thematic New European Bauhaus and The Waters of Sofia Zones, dedicated to sustainable design and urban architecture.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience pop-up exhibitions, an interactive urban guide, first aid and rescue dog demonstrations by the Bulgarian Red Cross, and more. Children can enjoy eco-workshops, installations, and storytelling sessions by Sofia Library aboard the special Fairy Tale Tram No. 83. Adult visitors will be invited to join a workshop focused on eco-friendly and low-impact alternatives for everyday life. The programme includes a green market, free seed sharing, plant giveaways, and a clothing swap initiative. On Saturday, visitors will also be able to join the walking tour Meet the Birds of Sofia in South Park.

Heat Fest 2026 is part of the European Be Ready project under the Interreg Danube Programme and is a partner event of the European Green Week.