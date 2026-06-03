Speaker Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

As part of her visit to Serbia, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia.

Ana Brnabić noted that Azerbaijan stands as a friend and ally to Serbia, adding that relations between the two nations are developing day by day.

The Serbian Speaker expressed her gratitude to Sahiba Gafarova for participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians 2026.

She emphasized the importance of economic ties between the two countries, including cooperation in the energy sector, conveying gratitude for Azerbaijan's support in the field of energy security.

Speaker Sahiba Gafavora hailed the excellent organization of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians, noting that such events play an important platform for discussing existing challenges.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the role of mutual friendship groups in advancing interparliamentary ties.

She also praised the cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, especially the mutual support of both countries on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Emphasizing the important role of high-level and reciprocal visits between the two countries, which are friends and strategic partners, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed the significance of the reciprocal visits and meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandar Vučić, as well as the documents signed during the visits.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest between the two countries’ parliaments.