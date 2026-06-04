4th National Cybersecurity Forum kicks off in Baku

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Center of the State Security Service (SSS), commenced in Baku on June 4.

The 4th National Cybersecurity Forum, one of Azerbaijan’s leading platforms dedicated to cybersecurity and digital resilience, will bring together government agencies, private sector representatives, international partners, technology companies, and industry experts.

The forum’s primary goal is to contribute to the development of the national cybersecurity ecosystem in Azerbaijan, enhance public-private partnerships, and promote the sharing of international experience and innovative approaches.

The forum will also feature panel sessions and presentations focusing on current risks, innovative solutions, advanced technologies, and successful international case studies. A dedicated exhibition zone will be organized where local and international companies will showcase their products, services, innovative technologies, and startup solutions.

The National Cybersecurity Forum is expected to serve as an important platform for advancing Azerbaijan’s digital security ecosystem, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and promoting the adoption of innovative cybersecurity practices.