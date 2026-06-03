Azeraluminium export revenues increase by 27%

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

In January-April 2026, Azeraluminium LLC exported products worth $63 million, which is $13.4 million or 27 % higher compared to the same period last year, according to the May edition of the "Export Review" magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CARE).

In January-April 2025, Azeraluminium LLC's export revenues amounted to $49.6 million.