Hungary ready to host Ukraine talks — prime minister
Baku, June 3, AZERTAC
Hungary is ready to contribute to diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine and could serve as a venue for talks, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in an interview with Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, TASS reported.
"We can provide diplomatic and humanitarian assistance, and Hungary could also serve as a venue for talks," he pointed out.
When asked about security guarantees for Kiev, Magyar said that only the international community can provide them. "Hungary cannot play a decisive role here. That is the prerogative of the great powers," he noted.
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