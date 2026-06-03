US Secretary of State: TRIPP project is the anchor of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Washington, June 3, AZERTAC

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is the anchor of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that's critical. But it's much more than just the anchor of a peace agreement, it really has the opportunity to revolutionize, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday as he addressed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

“So we're involved in that very heavily now. We have just literally signed the agreement and it will allow us to drive, and hopefully incentivize us, private sector investment in this court or to the benefit of American companies and American interests, but also to the benefit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other regional countries,” he added.

Malahat Najafova