History and evolution of Sikhs in Azerbaijan to be explored

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the International Sikh Federation, a joint research initiative will be undertaken to examine historical sources, scholarly materials, and cultural evidence related to the presence of Sikh travelers, merchants, and religious figures in the region, including Baku and the Ateshgah Temple.

The cooperation is intended to facilitate scientific dialogue, support objective research, enhance cultural understanding, and contribute to the preservation of historical memory.