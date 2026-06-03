Belarusian official highlights key priorities of cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are based on time-tested friendship and mutual trust,” said Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, during her speech at the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

She emphasized that industrial cooperation, the establishment of joint ventures, and cooperation in the agricultural sector are among the key priorities for the development of bilateral relations.