Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Integrated Boarding School No. 11

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Moldovan institutions to cooperate in cybersecurity

Rising fuel costs strain Pentagon budget: Report

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

Exports from Azerbaijan to EU countries exceed $5.4 bln

Diesel fuel sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran hold telephone conversation