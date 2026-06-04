Exports from Azerbaijan to EU countries exceed $5.4 bln
Baku, June 4, AZERTAC
In January–April 2026, Azerbaijan’s exports to European Union countries totaled $5.482 billion, marking a 12.1 percent decline, or $752.1 million, compared to the same period last year, the State Customs Committee reported.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s imports from EU countries totaled $793.4 million, a 17 percent decrease, or $162 million, compared to the previous year.
According to the report, these figures accounted for 46.15 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 14.36 percent of its total imports.
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