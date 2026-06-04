Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Moldovan institutions to cooperate in cybersecurity

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

A trilateral memorandum of cooperation was signed among the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA), the Scientific Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine, and the Technical University of Moldova as part of the "4th National Cybersecurity Forum".

The document was signed by Rauf Jabarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association; Sergiy Gnatyuk, President of Scientific Cybersecurity Association of Ukraine; and Dinu Turcanu, Vice-Rector for Digitalization at Technical University of Moldova.