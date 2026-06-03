Historic Triumph for Mongolia at World Rally-Raid Championship

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

The third round of the FIA/FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, the Desafío Ruta 40, was held in San Juan, Argentina, according to Montsame. A total of 78 riders competed in the motorcycle category and 38 teams in the car category at the 13th edition of the Argentine rally. Mongolia was represented by international masters Batmunkh Bayarsaikhan, a rider of the From the Steppe to Dakar project, and Murun Purevdorj of KTM Mongolia.

After completing the five-day third round of the world championship series, Batmunkh finished 27th overall and 17th in the Rally2 class, earning 12 championship points and officially securing qualification for the 2027 Dakar Rally.

Meanwhile, Murun, an experienced rider who competed in the 2026 Dakar Rally, won six consecutive stages in the Rally3 category and claimed the overall title, lifting the championship trophy.

His victory marks the first time a Mongolian competitor has won a round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship series.