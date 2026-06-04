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MEAPEN 2026 opens in Dubai bringing together regional, international experts

MEAPEN 2026 opens in Dubai bringing together regional, international experts

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

The 5th edition of the Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Congress (MEAPEN 2026) officially opened today in Dubai, UAE, bringing together regional and international healthcare leaders, researchers, clinicians, academics, and industry experts to advance clinical nutrition, multidisciplinary healthcare practices, and patient-centered care, according to WAM.

During the opening ceremony, Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Member of the UAE Volleyball Association, emphasised the growing importance of clinical nutrition in modern healthcare while highlighting Dubai and the UAE’s continued position as leading destinations for scientific exchange, healthcare innovation, and international medical collaboration. After the opening ceremony, she toured the exhibition and visited the booths of some of the participating companies.

Held on 4th and 5th June 2026 at the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City, Dubai, the congress is welcoming more than 500 healthcare professionals and participants from over 15 countries, featuring more than 70 speakers across 17 scientific sessions dedicated to advancing evidence-based clinical nutrition practices, scientific exchange, and multidisciplinary healthcare collaboration.

The opening day reflected MEAPEN’s continued growth as one of the region’s leading scientific platforms dedicated to enteral and parenteral nutrition, multidisciplinary patient care, healthcare innovation, and emerging approaches shaping the future of nutrition-focused healthcare.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, the congress is being held in conjunction with the Emirates Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society (UAESPEN) under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association. Dubai Business Events is participating as the Official Destination Partner, further reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s growing role as a destination for healthcare education, scientific exchange, medical innovation, and international collaboration.

The official opening ceremony welcomed distinguished healthcare leaders, representatives of regional and international medical organisations, strategic partners, scientific committees, and delegates from across the healthcare sector. Opening discussions emphasised the growing role of nutrition as an essential pillar of patient-centered healthcare and highlighted the importance of multidisciplinary approaches in improving health outcomes across medical specialties.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Wafaa Helmi Ayesh, President of MEAPEN Congress, President of Emirates PEN Society, Vice President of the Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition (ASPCN), and Consultant Clinical Dietitian from Tadawi General Hospital, UAE, stated: “The Middle Eastern Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Conference MEAPEN 2026, is held this year in the remarkable city of Dubai, a city of innovation, achievement, and tolerance, which has become a global model for shaping the future and embracing science and knowledge.

“The theme of MEAPEN 2026 is “Advancing Clinical Nutrition: Bridging Science, Technology, and Patient-Centered Care”. It reflects the remarkable transformation taking place in the field of clinical nutrition, where nutrition therapy has become a cornerstone in improving clinical outcomes, enhancing quality of life, supporting recovery, and strengthening sustainable healthcare systems. We have carefully designed a comprehensive scientific program that combines the latest evidence-based science with practical clinical applications, featuring distinguished experts and specialists from around the world. We are proud to offer an advanced and highly interactive scientific experience.

“We are honoured to continue our collaboration with our local, regional, and international partners foremost among them the Emirates Medical Association, ASPEN, and ESPEN, along with scientific societies across the Arab world, all of whom share with us a unified vision to strengthen the role of clinical nutrition as an essential pillar of modern healthcare.”

The opening day scientific programme featured keynote lectures, panel discussions, scientific presentations, and specialised sessions addressing major developments across clinical nutrition and multidisciplinary healthcare.

Scientific discussions examined advances in enteral and parenteral nutrition therapy alongside emerging developments in ICU and critical care nutrition, paediatric and neonatal nutrition, oncology nutrition and malnutrition management, obesity and metabolic care, diabetes management, personalised nutrition approaches, nutrition support in complex clinical cases, gastrointestinal nutrition, and multidisciplinary patient-centered care.

The programme additionally highlighted the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI), digital health technologies, and technology-driven nutrition assessment tools in supporting clinical decision-making and strengthening patient-centered care pathways.

Experts explored evolving evidence-based nutrition guidelines, innovations in nutrition support for complex medical conditions, and collaborative care models aimed at improving recovery, reducing complications, and supporting long-term health outcomes.

Throughout the opening sessions, speakers emphasised the increasingly central role of nutrition across disease prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term patient management, while highlighting the importance of stronger collaboration among physicians, dietitians, pharmacists, nurses, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals.

Discussions throughout the first day additionally focused on obesity management, GLP-1 therapies, evolving metabolic care strategies, gastrointestinal nutrition, and multidisciplinary approaches supporting patients with complex nutritional requirements.

A central objective of the congress continues to focus on translating scientific evidence into practical approaches that support healthcare professionals in delivering improved nutrition-focused patient care across hospitals, clinical settings, and community healthcare environments.

MEAPEN 2026 is additionally providing a platform for emerging regional and international research in clinical nutrition. The congress includes more than 50 poster presentations showcasing research studies, clinical case reports, and scientific developments contributing to nutrition science and multidisciplinary healthcare practice.

The congress continues to attract broad participation from clinical dietitians, nutritionists, physicians, endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, intensivists, paediatricians, oncologists, surgeons, pharmacists, nurses, academics, healthcare administrators, researchers, trainees, and healthcare decision-makers from across the Middle East and beyond.

Delegates participating in the congress are eligible to receive 28 CME Credits accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), supporting continued professional development across the healthcare sector.

MEAPEN 2026 continues to strengthen its position as a collaborative scientific platform supported by leading regional and international organisations and healthcare institutions.

Supporting organisations for this year’s edition include the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), the Middle Eastern Association of Nutrition and Obesity Medicine, Omani Nutrition & Dietetics Society, Palestinians Dietitians Syndicate, Palestine Polytechnic University, Indian Association for Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition, Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition, Jordan Society of Parenteral, Enteral and Clinical Nutrition, Egyptian Society of Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition, University of Sharjah, and the Emirates Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society.

The congress is further supported by a distinguished group of partners and exhibitors including Nestlé Health Science as Visionary Partner, Eli Lilly as Strategic Partner, Abbott and Fresenius Kabi as Pearl Sponsors, in addition to Dutch Medical Food and Nutricia as Nutrition Supporters.

 

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